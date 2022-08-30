European Women's Individual Chess Championship: Armenia’s Maria Gevorgyan 2nd in standings after 8th round

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. At the 8th round of the European Women's Individual Chess Championship in Prague, Team Armenia’s Maria Gevorgyan, Elina Danielyan, Mariam Mkrtchyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan and Susanna Gaboyan all recorded victories while Anna Sargsyan lost.

Maria Gevorgyan is ranked 2nd in the standings with 6,5 points.

Poland’s Monika Soćko is leading the ranking with 7 points.

Elina Danielyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan have 6 points each.

125 chess players are competing in the 11-round tournament which will end on August 31.