IAEA mission to reach Zaporizhzhya NPP this week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has announced that the organization’s support mission to assess and inspect the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is already on its way and will arrive later this week.

“The day has come, IAEA’s Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) is now on its way. We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in ZNPP later this week,” Grossi tweeted.

The IAEA's announcement comes as both Russia's Defense Ministry and Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom said Saturday that the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shelled repeatedly over the past 24 hours, blaming each other for the shelling.