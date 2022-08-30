Indian national arrested on suspicion of bludgeoning to death compatriot in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. A 45-year-old citizen of India is arrested on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old citizen of India in Yerevan.

The Investigative Committee said that authorities received a 911 call at 09:40, August 28 saying that there is a body in the territory of a stone processing plant on Davit Bek Street in Yerevan.

Officers found the body of the 27-year-old Indian national on a sofa. The body was covered in blood and had blunt force traumas on the head and face. A blood-covered metal pipe was found nearby.

The Investigative Committee said that the investigation revealed the identity of the suspect and the motive. The suspect is a 45-year-old Indian national.

According to the Investigative Committee, the two had an altercation on “personal issues” during which the suspect hit the 27-year-old several times with the metal pipe. The victim died from the injuries.

The suspect was detained and confessed in carrying out the homicide.

A forensic and forensic-biological examinations are underway.