Armenian lawmaker calls for not giving in to emotions at this crucial period for country

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling Civil Contract faction Arsen Torosyan calls for being very broad-minded and wise and not giving in to emotions at this crucial period for the state in order to make right decisions.

Asked what was the message of the Armenian Prime Minister’s address over the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and what conclusions the society should draw, Torosyan refused to comment on the PM’s congratulatory address, stating that everyone can understand what the PM means. The lawmaker said that PM Nikol Pashinyan has always been sincere in his remarks both during the Cabinet meetings and the Q&As in the Parliament. Torosyan is confident that the Prime Minister will present in that way the agendas set before Armenia.

“I think that at this crucial period for the state and statehood, we need to be very broad-minded and wise for making right decisions, we should not give in to emotions in any way in order to be able to resist both the regional challenges, as well as those connected with broader, East and West, Russia-Ukraine conflict. I think that if we make decisions in that way based on facts and realities, we will be able to resist the challenges, no matter how much we like the decisions or not, because we may disagree with something, but the situation may not change with our disagreement. If we again give in to emotions and are not guided by common sense, we will have greater losses, which we must not allow”, he said.

In his congratulatory address on August 23, 2022, on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the process of Armenia’s independence de facto has not ended until today. He compared independence with health, stating that “even if you have it, you have to take care of it every day”. “The Government is fighting for the independence of the Republic of Armenia every day. Independence is security for us, the international structures that provide it are cracking in front of all of us, and one of the first cracks was unfortunately expressed in Nagorno-Karabakh. Independence is strong allied relations for us, but allies are not always allies of you, but of those who ally against you”, the PM said.