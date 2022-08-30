Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August 2022

France congratulates Philip Reeker on appointment as new United States Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. France congratulated Philip Reeker on his appointment as the new United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“Congratulations to Philip Reeker on his appointment as Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the United States,” the French Mission to the OSCE said on twitter.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, who will also serve as U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.

 








