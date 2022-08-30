Armenian delegation meets with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan met with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Azamat Zhamankulov in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata on the sidelines of the first CIS and EAEU Youth Forum, the Armenian ministry said.

Welcoming the guests, the Kyrgyz minister said that youth is the future of every country, and those who are today called youth, are going to determine the country’s fate in the future.

“The role of state is to help the youth to become creative and highly qualified specialists. And this Forum is unique platform for dialogue where high-ranking officials, young people and public employees of the participating countries met to discuss and develop projects that will unite the youth of the CIS and EAEU member states to contribute to further intensifying and developing their countries”, Azamat Zhamankulov said.

Sharing the same view, the Armenian deputy minister said in his remarks that Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats in the person of a number of organizations – CIS, EAEU, CSTO. “I am sure that current and future young leaders from the CIS and EAEU states have gathered here who have something to say and do for the prosperity, development of their countries and for building the best cooperation in international platforms”, the deputy minister said and thanked for initiating this kind of Forum.