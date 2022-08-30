Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August 2022

Pashinyan, Putin to hold phone talk

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 29, TASS reported citing the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

 








