YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The next meeting in the "3+3" format (Iran-Turkey-Russia and Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan) may take place before the end of the year in Iran, ARMENPRESS reports, referring to the Azerbaijani media, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Mousavi.

"This initiative was very successful. We expect that the next meeting will take place before the end of the year, this time in Iran," Mousavi said.

The first meeting in the "3+3" format took place on December 10, 2021 in Moscow. The delegations of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia, headed by the deputy foreign ministers, participated in the meeting. Georgia refused to appear at that meeting.