From August 30, the connection between Armenia and Artsakh will be carried out through new route. Artsakh Ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs that from August 30 at 20:00, the connection with the Republic of Armenia will be carried out through the new route, through the area of Hin Shen-Mets Shen villages of Berdadzor sub-region.

"Until then, the traffic from the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia and vice versa will be carried out through the Berdzor corridor. Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety of citizens here," Armenpress reports, reads the statement.