What to expect from upcoming EU-mediated Armenia-Azerbaijan summit: Analysts weigh in

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel is expected to take place August 31 in Brussels.

Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor Garik Keryan told ARMENPRESS that there is talk in certain political-analytical commentaries that the West is attempting to replace the Minsk format with the Brussels format and thus replace the de-facto non-functional Minsk Co-Chairmanship with a new Brussels-Baku-Yerevan format.

“After the two trilateral meetings there were statements that the parties are heading on the path of agreement, but in fact the veil of secrecy was mostly maintained during these meetings. I think that declarative statements will be made after this meeting as well, but it is unlikely that there will be statements regarding what these meetings were about or what agreement was reached,” Keryan said, adding that Russia holds the main levers for guiding the regional processes and it is Russia which is able to sit around the negotiations table with Turkey and has some formats of cooperation with it.

“The Azerbaijani diplomacy is rather cunning and realistic. They’ve been playing successfully on two strings and are able to gain benefits. Armenia must also be able to maintain bilaterally balanced relations. But cooperation with Russia must be strongly focused on because without this cooperation nothing will succeed in the region,” he said.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s statements on creating a commission for drafting the future peace treaty, Keryan said that some kind of a commission and a draft treaty could be created, but such commissions are usually launched when the countries are unable to make certain steps for solving issues.

“We know what Azerbaijan wants: to restore territorial integrity in a way that there won’t be a NK formation, that the military gets disbanded,” Keryan said, adding that he finds the release of Armenian PoWs after the meeting to be possible only at the expense of heavy concessions that would lead to serious domestic processes.

In turn, political scientist Benjamin Poghosyan says that during the trilateral meeting Azerbaijan will continue to put the emphasis on its demands. “First is the dissolution of the Defense Army, second would be at least the clarification of timeframes for getting the corridor in the terms that they imagine it, and there terms are passage without passport or border control. Basically, if the Armenian side continues rejecting these demands, continues to insist that both passport and customs control must be enforced for passage from Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan through Syunik province, then in this case Aliyev would start threatening to install Azerbaijani checkpoints on the new road linking Armenia with Artsakh,” he said.

Poghosyan noted that Azerbaijan continues its line of solving issues through military escalation, mentioning as an example the situation around Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus.

“I think the Azerbaijani side will put forward some demands during the trilateral meeting, we will try to oppose but as a result there will be some statement which would perhaps say that the parties have agreed to further intensify the preparations for a peace treaty. The parties will once again reiterate their previous agreements, including in regard to connections,” Poghosyan said.