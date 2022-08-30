Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 August 2022

Hayk Ordyan’s Zulali to be screened at Tashkent International Film Festival

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS.  Filmmaker Hayk Ordyan’s Zulali will be screened September 13-18 at the Tashkent International Film Festival’s World Cinema program.

The National Cinema Center of Armenia provided partial financial assistance for the film, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said in a statement.








