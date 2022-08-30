Hayk Ordyan’s Zulali to be screened at Tashkent International Film Festival
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Filmmaker Hayk Ordyan’s Zulali will be screened September 13-18 at the Tashkent International Film Festival’s World Cinema program.
The National Cinema Center of Armenia provided partial financial assistance for the film, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said in a statement.
