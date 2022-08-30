EU’s Michel to hold phone talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel is planning to hold telephone conversations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ahead of their upcoming trilateral meeting scheduled on August 31 in Brussels.

“Preparatory calls today in advance of tomorrow’s fourth Brussels meeting with Azerbaijani President and Prime Minister of Armenia”, Charles Michel tweeted.