Armenia’s Pashinyan, EU’s Michel hope for effective talks at upcoming Brussels meeting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation today with President of the European Council Charles Michel, the PM’s Office said.

The sides touched upon the upcoming trilateral meeting of PM Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev scheduled on August 31 in Brussels. They highlighted the continuation of dialogue and expressed hope for the negotiations to be effective.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel also discussed issues relating to the Armenia-EU bilateral agenda.