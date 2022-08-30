Authorities release information on size of assistance for Surmalu victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia drafted and put into circulation a bill on providing assistance in the form of a one-time payment to the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.

The ministry proposes to pay 150,000 drams and 300,000 drams to persons who were injured in the blast and received hospital treatment for up to 3 days and more than 3 days respectively.

Families of those who were killed in the explosion (including missing persons) will receive a 3,000,000 dram assistance for every victim (or missing person).

The August 14 explosion at the Surmalu trade center killed 16 people and injured over 60.

1 person is missing in the blast.