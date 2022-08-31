Armenian, Azerbaijani Deputy PM discuss organizational and procedural issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. On August 30, the second session of the Commission on the Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place in Moscow, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Ministerof Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, before the session, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk met with Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan and saluted the continuation of the commission's work.

"The parties discussed organizational and procedural issues, exchanged detailed thoughts on the regulation of the joint activity of the commissions and further work. The Russian side was highly appreciated for organizing the meeting at a high level," the message says.

An agreement was reached regarding the holding of the third meeting.