Former commander of Artsakh’s Defense Army arrested for negligent conduct during the defense of Shushi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the large-scale investigative operations carried out within the framework of the criminal proceedings being investigated at the General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Central Office and General Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, it was found that Lieutenant General M.A. (former commander of Artsakh Defense Army Mikael Arzumanyan - ed.), during the aggressive war unleashed by the military and political leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh, under the conditions of declared martial law, during the period from October 30 to November 9, 2020, during the organization of the defense of the city of Shushi and adjacent regions, showed a negligent attitude towards his official duties by not fulfilling or by improperly performing them, which inadvertently caused serious consequences; the armed forces of the enemy occupied the city of Shushi and its suburbs, the Armenian units suffered casualties and wounded, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Charges were pressed against Mikael Arzumanyan on August 30. He is arrested.