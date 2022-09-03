Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-08-22

YEREVAN, 31 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 404.56 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.48 drams to 403.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.33 drams to 470.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 284.32 drams to 22505.85 drams. Silver price down by 6.90 drams to 243.16 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.