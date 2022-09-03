Charles Michel emphasized in a statement the importance of the release of Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council Charles Michel emphasized the importance of the release of Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijan at the trilateral meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the press statement made by Charles Michel said after the trilateral meeting held in Brussels.

"As we had agreed at our last meeting in May, today I hosted the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This was our fourth discussion in this format. Our discussions were focused on the latest developments in the South Caucasus and the relations between the EU and the two countries," said Michel.

According to the President of the European Council, their discussions were open and effective, thus he expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the two countries.

Michel also noted: "Today, we agree to intensify substantive work on the promotion of the peace treaty regulating interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and have instructed foreign ministers to meet within a month to work on draft text."

The President of the European Council stated that they had a detailed discussion also on humanitarian issues, including demining, POWs and the fate of the missing. "President Michel emphasized to Azerbaijan the importance of further release of Armenian captives. The EU will continue to deal with these issues," the statement said.

In the statement, Charles Michel also referred to the issues of border delimitation, noting that they discussed how to ensure a stable situation in the best manner. "We agreed that the next meeting of the border commissions will take place in Brussels in November," Michel said.

The issue of unblocking transport communications was also discussed at the trilateral meeting. "I would like to emphasize that it is important to prepare the populations of both sides for a long-term sustainable peace."

In this regard, Michel emphasized the importance of public messages, emphasizing that the EU is ready to further strengthen its support for the establishment of long-term sustainable peace. The EU will also continue to strive for economic development for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

An agreement was reached to meet again in this trilateral format by the end of November.