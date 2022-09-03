Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September 2022

Serena Williams scores stunning victory in second round of US Open

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Serena Williams defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit — the second-ranked player in the world — in the second round of the US Open in a two-and-a-half hour match.

Williams won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6, before dropping the second 2-6. She then dominated the third set, winning 6-4 to take the match.

"This is what I do best," People magazine quoted Williams as telling the crowd after the match. "I love a challenge, I love rising to the challenge."

"After I lost the second set, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I've got to give my best effort because this might be it,' " she added.

Celebrities once again filled Arthur Ashe stadium to cheer on Williams, from Zendaya to Spike Lee to Tiger Woods, who sat in the 23-time Grand Slam champion's box, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.








