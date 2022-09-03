Gabriel Sargsyan ranked 32nd in fresh FIDE rating

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) released the 2022 September world ratings “Standard Top 100 Players September 2022.”

Armenia has three representatives in the men’s rating – Gabriel Sargsyan 32nd, Hayk Martirosyan 80th and Shant Sargsyan 87th.

In the women’s ratings Armenia has again three representatives: Elina Danielyan is 37th, Anna Sargsyan is 77th and Lilit Mkrtchyan is 93rd.

World champion Magnus Carlsen is number 1 in the men’s rating.

Former Team Armenia leader Levon Aronian, who now plays for the United States, is 8th.