US Open: Karen Khachanov advances to third round

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Karen Khachanov defeated Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the third round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Wednesday night.

The ethnic-Armenian Khachanov, ranked No 31, will face Brit Jack Draper next.