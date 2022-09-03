Yerevan Mayor visits Ajapnyak and Davitashen districts to inspect ongoing renovation work

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The goal of the ongoing full-swing renovations in the neighborhoods of Yerevan are aimed at ensuring a comfortable and green environment for residents, City Hall said in a press release.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan is inspecting the works across the city, and the most recent visit was made to the Ajapnyak and Davitashen districts.

The densely-populated 16th neighborhood in Ajapnyak is undergoing a full restoration in the first chain. Landscaping works are also underway. Leisure areas for residents will be featured in the program.

A new irrigation system will be installed in the second chain of the 16th neighborhood, allowing large-scale landscaping works.

The football field will also be renovated in the neighborhood after children asked the Mayor to do so.

In Davitashen, the Mayor tasked to renovate the central park of the district after visiting it.

The reconstruction of tracks is a special priority in the road construction program.