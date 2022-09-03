Former commander of Artsakh Defense Army Lt. General Arzumanyan jailed

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion of investigators to remand into pre-trial detention Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan, the former Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, his lawyer said in a statement.

Arzumanyan is charged with military negligence. Investigators said that during the war, in conditions of martial law, from October 30 to November 9 of 2020, Arzumanyan displayed negligent attitude for his duties during organizing the defense of the town of Shushi and nearby regions and failed to fulfill or improperly fulfilled his duties which led to severe consequences: enemy forces captured Shushi and nearby areas and the Armenian forces suffered casualties.

He denies wrongdoing.