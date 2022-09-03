No child should be deprived of chance to develop talent – PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The state must have concrete mechanisms for noticing a discovered talent and developing it as required, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“Someone is talented in natural sciences, another one in arts, the third in crafts, someone else in sports,” the PM said. He said that the state must be able to notice a child’s talent early on, assess the needs for maximal development of the talent and create state guarantees for ensuring the development through individualized programs.

The PM added that the PM’s Office and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport should consider this as an objective.

The talent development system must work from kindergarten to university, he added.

“It is our vision that no child should be deprived from the chance to maximally develop their talent in our country because of the social condition of their family. On the contrary, the state must guarantee the approach that the talent of each and every child is a state value and must be protected by the state,” the PM said.