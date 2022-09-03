Armenian delegation visits construction site of Kursk II Nuclear Power Plant

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian government officials visited the Kursk II Nuclear Power Plant construction site on August 30, 2022.

The Armenian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and the executives of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

The Armenian delegation was led by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.

The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the Russian advanced technologies in constructing nuclear power plants and the “ВВЭР-ТОИ” technical solution (VVER-TOI : Water-Water Energy Reactor Universal Optimized Digital generation III+ nuclear power reactor ).

The delegation examined the construction site, visited the reactor building, the turbine building, viewed the cooling towers and visited the manufacturing plant of armored metal units and other facilities.

Kursk NPP Director Alexander Uvakin welcomed the delegation.

“The construction of VVER-TOI power units in Kursk 2 is of strategic significance for nuclear industry. The capacity of every new power unit surpasses the capacity of any active power unit in Russia and is 1255MW. The launch of Kursk 2 will provide energy security of the central federal region, which comprises more than 39 million people,” Uvakin said.

Minister Sanosyan thanked Rosatom for the opportunity to visit the construction site.

“For Armenia, which considers atomic energy one of the primary areas of development of energy industry, it is very important to get acquainted with modern technologies and solutions and we are grateful that the global nuclear industry leader Rosatom organized this tour for us during which we got acquainted with construction and conceptual solutions for a turning point project like VVER-TOI,” Sanosyan said.