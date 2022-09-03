Inter-agency commission to coordinate organization of STARMUS VI Festival holds final session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, who also co-chairs the inter-agency commission for coordinating the organization of STARMUS VI Festival, today chaired the meeting of the commission, the Parliament’s press service said.

Welcoming the session participants, Hakob Arshakyan congratulated them on Knowledge and School Day, stating that Armenia is attaching special attention to education and science sectors. According to him, the holding of STARMUS VI Festival in Armenia is also one of the most important initiatives for science development.

The meeting participants discussed technical and content issues related to the organization of events within the frames of the Festival.

Summing up all the proposals and recommendations made during the meeting, Hakob Arshakyan highlighted the proper organization and holding of such a large-scale and prominent event.

The meeting was also attended by STARMUS Founding Director Garik Israelian.

STARMUS VI: 50 Years On Mars will be held in Armenia from September 5 to 10.