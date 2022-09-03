Armenian Deputy PM highlights UN engagement in works on addressing needs of NK population 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenča, the Deputy PM’s Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia.

Issues relating to the regional developments were discussed at the meeting.

Touching upon the humanitarian consequences of the 2020 44-Day War, Deputy PM Grigoryan highlighted the UN ’s engagement in the works on addressing the needs of the population of Nagorno Karabakh.