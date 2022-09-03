LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 September:

The price of aluminum down by 2.71% to $2295.00, copper price down by 2.62% to $7597.00, lead price down by 2.51% to $1901.00, nickel price down by 5.14% to $20311.00, tin price down by 7.60% to $21060.00, zinc price down by 5.78% to $3259.50, molybdenum price up by 1.45% to $35362.10, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.