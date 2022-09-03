LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-09-22
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 September:
The price of aluminum down by 2.71% to $2295.00, copper price down by 2.62% to $7597.00, lead price down by 2.51% to $1901.00, nickel price down by 5.14% to $20311.00, tin price down by 7.60% to $21060.00, zinc price down by 5.78% to $3259.50, molybdenum price up by 1.45% to $35362.10, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09.02-20:52 Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province
- 09.02-20:16 Artsakh Parliament Speaker meets with Armenian MPs
- 09.02-20:13 Azerbaijani forces open fire in direction of Armenian military vehicle
- 09.02-19:54 iGorts: 70% of second stage of program participants repatriated
- 09.02-19:02 Garo Paylan accuses Turkey of deliberately destroying 1600-year-old St. Bartholomew Monastery
- 09.02-18:45 Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament introduces UN Assistant Secretary-General on security situation in NK and region
- 09.02-18:40 NKR proclamation was the most ambitious geopolitical step that took place 31 years ago - Artsakh FM
- 09.02-18:20 Armenia, Iran have ongoing joint application in UNESCO
- 09.02-18:05 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-09-22
- 09.02-18:04 Asian Stocks - 02-09-22
- 09.02-17:54 Armenian Justice Ministry launches series of thematic discussions on electoral reforms
- 09.02-17:37 Presentation of collection “Armenia-Iran: Historical Past and Present” held in Yerevan
- 09.02-17:18 Former Artsakh military commander Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan charged with negligence
- 09.02-17:10 Armenian PM congratulates Vietnam counterpart on Independence Day
- 09.02-16:50 The army we dream about isn’t at the back of beyond – Defense Minister tells cadets at graduation ceremony
- 09.02-16:38 Statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry on 31st anniversary of proclamation of Republic of Artsakh
- 09.02-16:16 Fly Arna announces Yerevan-Sochi flights, other new destinations expected soon
- 09.02-15:51 3rd DataFest Yerevan International Conference on AI kicks off
- 09.02-15:40 Over 90 families in Artsakh receive houses in new district
- 09.02-15:32 New Ambassador of Philippines presents credentials to President Khachaturyan
- 09.02-15:24 875th anniversary of Moscow celebrations in Armenia to feature cultural, sports events, Yana Egorian named special guest
- 09.02-14:48 Science and Arts interconnected: Spectacular star-studded show to kick off STARMUS VI in Yerevan
- 09.02-13:40 President Khachaturyan’s address on 31st anniversary of proclamation of Artsakh Republic
- 09.02-13:11 NK status issue is under mandate of OSCE MG Co-Chairs, other discussions have nothing to do with reality - Speaker
- 09.02-13:01 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of Nagorno Karabakh agreements
15:36, 08.27.2022
2596 views French, US ambassadors ignore Azerbaijani government’s invitation to visit Shushi
16:58, 08.27.2022
2366 views Vayots Dzor Governor, Chinese Ambassador discuss possibility of creating center for teaching Chinese in province
14:42, 08.27.2022
2311 views Statement will be released after upcoming Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting: PM’s Office on Hikmet Hajiyev’s remarks
14:14, 08.27.2022
2303 views Iran plans to increase export volumes to Armenia up to $1 bln
11:41, 08.27.2022
2279 views European Stocks - 26-08-22