Military helicopter, over 100 firefighters deployed to tackle grassfires near Ijevan Wine Factory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A military helicopter and over 100 firefighters are deployed near the town of Ijevan to tackle a grassfire that’s been burning for already 3 days, authorities said.

Around 7 to 8 hectares of grass area is burning.

The grassfire is close to the Ijevan Wine Factory.

On September 2, the Tavush provincial rescue department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations dispatched additional fire brigades to the scene.

No injuries are reported.