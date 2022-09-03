Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September 2022

Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of Nagorno Karabakh agreements

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the course of implementation of the trilateral agreements ( 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26) on Nagorno Karabakh and prospects during a September 1 phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“An agreement was reached to continue contacts soon,” the Russian foreign ministry added in the readout. 

 








