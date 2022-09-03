NK status issue is under mandate of OSCE MG Co-Chairs, other discussions have nothing to do with reality - Speaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan released a congratulatory address on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Artsakh Independence Day.

“Dear compatriots,

The guarantee of the existence of the Artsakh-Armenians and the protection of their rights was the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. Unfortunately, the threats and security issues that plagued the Artsakh-Armenians during the three decades that followed have not stopped. Our compatriots who have gone through three wars are still facing many challenges today. Due to the will hardened by dangers, patriotism and living honorably in their land, our brothers and sisters remind the world at every moment of the right to live in their homeland, to raise children in a safe environment, to have a peaceful old age.

The issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is being discussed on the internal and external platforms, is under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, all other discussions have nothing to do with reality.

We have raised and will continue to remind in the meetings with international partners that the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war have not been resolved, a huge cultural heritage is on the verge of destruction, and the return of our compatriots who are in captivity and are held hostage is urgent.

Eternal glory to our dear ones who sacrificed themselves in all the Artsakh wars and a bow to all those who survived the wars.

Our message is to reach long-lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for the sake of the rights and security of Artsakh-Armenians,” Simonyan said in the address.