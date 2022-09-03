President Khachaturyan’s address on 31st anniversary of proclamation of Artsakh Republic

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan released a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.

“Dear compatriots,

On September 2, 1991, the declaration of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh was adopted, which put a start to a process primarily aimed at ensuring the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh and guaranteeing their inalienable rights to live in their homeland.

Today, we celebrate this anniversary in a very tough period, in a difficult situation created after the 44-day war in Artsakh, when the wounds of the irreversible losses of the war are still open, when our priority issues continue to be ensuring the security of Artsakh Armenians and the inviolability of their right to live in peace.

The issues related to the threat of a new war, the status of Artsakh, as well as issues of socio-economic and humanitarian type are the permanent agenda priorities of Armenia and Artsakh. They cannot be solved without the existence of a politically and economically strong, developed Armenia, without full use of the existing potential, comprehensive cooperation with our international partners, without guaranteeing international rights and humanitarian norms.

Today, our people are once again facing new challenges, which we can overcome with endurance, joint efforts, realization of national potential and unification.

Armenia and Artsakh have gone through a heavy struggle, and that struggle has become a guarantee for Artsakh to remain Armenian, for Artsakh citizens to live and work in their homeland.

Today we bow to the memory of our compatriots who died for the rights and defense of Artsakh, and we are committed to a sustainable and lasting peace for Armenia, Artsakh and our region,” President Khachaturyan said in the address published by his office.