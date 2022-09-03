875th anniversary of Moscow celebrations in Armenia to feature cultural, sports events, Yana Egorian named special guest

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Celebrations on the 875th anniversary of Moscow will take place in Armenia, starting September 5 in Yerevan.

The events are organized by the Dom Moskvi (House of Moscow) Cultural-Business Center.

The celebrations will start at the Pushkin public school in Yerevan with the opening of a Moscow Corner, followed by a I Love Moscow flashmob, a checkers tournament and a Russian song concert program, as well as a photography exhibition.

Dom Moskvi CEO Vahram Karapetyan said that the inauguration of a Russian Center will take place in the town of Hrazdan. “This is already the 8th center, after Yerevan, Vanadzor, Armavir, Kajaran, Ijevan and other towns. The purpose is to contribute to the deepening of Armenian-Russian relations. It is a platform for children where free classes are offered,” he said.

Russian Centers are planned to be opened in Goris, Meghri, Tsaghkadzor and Yeghegnadzor.

Special literature will be gifted to visually impaired children.

Celebrations also include sports events. A chess tournament will be held for the third time.

Founding Director of the Armenian Chess Academy Smbat Lputyan said that chess grandmasters and international masters will participate in the 2-round tournament.

Russian sabre fencer, six-time team European champion, two-time team world champion, 2016 individual Olympic champion, and 2016 team Olympic champion Yana Egorian will be the special guest at the fencing tournament.

A hockey tournament will conclude the celebrations.