Statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry on 31st anniversary of proclamation of Republic of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia released a statement on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of Artsakh.

“On September 2, 1992, the joint session of the deputies of all levels of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and Shahumyan region adopted the declaration of independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.

This step was the logical consequence of the policy of ethnic cleansing against Armenians by the Azerbaijani SSR, which is still manifested today.

In contrary to the constant statements by the authorities of Azerbaijan that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial unit no longer exist, it is a fact that around one hundred and twenty thousand Armenians continue to live in Nagorno-Karabakh, and as a member of the international community, they have equal and inalienable rights, and the conflict cannot be considered as resolved until the core needs of the Armenians of Artsakh are not addressed.

Ensuring the security and rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by using the experience and potential of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, continue to be a milestone for achieving stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

The Republic of Armenia continues to be committed to providing all the necessary conditions for the secure life of the people of Artsakh in their homeland,” reads the statement.