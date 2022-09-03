Former Artsakh military commander Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan charged with negligence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The former Commander of the Artsakh Defense Army Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan is charged with military negligence and is suspended from his current post as Head of the Military Oversight Service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Investigative Committee said in a press release.

Harutyunyan is banned from leaving the country amid the investigation.

He is suspected in negligently causing heavy losses for the Armenian military forces during the 2020 Artsakh War.