Garo Paylan accuses Turkey of deliberately destroying 1600-year-old St. Bartholomew Monastery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Saint Bartholomew Monastery in the region of Baskale of Turkey’s Van province has been standing for 1600 years, however, in the past 100 years it has been damaged, isolated and now is being deliberately destroyed, ethnic Armenian member of the Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan said on Twitter.

Paylan visited Van province these days and got acquainted with the conditions of Armenian churches, monasteries and other historical and religious monuments.

“The monastery is completely destroyed. The arch of the entrance door has been maintained, but the dome is in a damaged state. I am applying to the Ministry of Culture of Turkey from here. What do you think? What is the benefit from the destruction of that monastery? What do you think? Will Turkey gain or lose from the destruction of the monastery?”, Paylan said.