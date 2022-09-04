LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-09-22

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.02% to $2295.50, copper price up by 0.47% to $7633.00, lead price down by 0.66% to $1888.50, nickel price up by 1.07% to $20529.00, tin price up by 0.45% to $21155.00, zinc price down by 3.80% to $3135.50, molybdenum price up by 1.12% to $35758.94, cobalt price stood at $51955.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.