Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, Reuters reported citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said.

 








