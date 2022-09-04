Parliament releases attendance figures of MPs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan faction has the lowest attendance during the 3rd session of parliament, according to the parliament’s press service.

Hayastan’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan has 198 unexcused absences, Anna Grigoryan – 158, Vahe Hakobyan – 194, Armen Gevorgyan – 150, Lilit Galstyan – 195, Armen Rustamyan – 198, Seyran Ohanyan – 149, Elinar Vardanyan – 172, Artsvik Minasyan – 162, Artur Ghazinyan – 191, Kristine Vardanyan – 150, Gegham Manukyan – 226.

The other opposition bloc – Pativ Unem – also recorded unexcused absences from the session: MPs Taron Margaryan – 150, Anna Mkrtchyan – 150, Hayk Mamijanyan – 151, Taguhi Tovmasyan – 88, Tigran Abrahamyan – 148.

Both opposition blocs have been boycotting parliament sessions and staging street protests.

Meanwhile, there’ve been unexcused absences in the ruling Civil Contract party as well, most from MP Gurgen Melkonyan (54 unexcused absences) and MP Khachatur Sukiasyan (38 unexcused absences), as well as Lena Nazaryan – 3, Arpine Davoyan – 1, Arsen Torosyan – 4, Mikayel Tumasyan – 8, Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan – 2, Gurgen Arsenyan – 10, Vice Speaker Hakob Arshakyan – 13.

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan had 3 unexcused absences.