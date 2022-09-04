Suspect in notorious stabbing spree surrenders to police after week-long manhunt

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The suspect who stabbed to death his wife and a former colleague and wounded three others while on the run surrendered to police.

The 46-year-old suspect, identified as Zorik Melkonyan from the village of Arzakan, has been placed under arrest. Melkonyan used a knife in all attacks. He confessed in his testimony to police in carrying out the attacks.

On August 27, a woman called 911 and said that Melkonyan breached into her home and attacked her and her husband with a knife. Police responded and upon entering Melkonyan’s home to apprehend him they found the latter’s wife dead with her throat cut open. A nationwide manhunt was launched.

While on the run, the suspect visited the village of Balahovit where he stabbed to death an employee of a local plant and wounded another person. The suspect is a former employee of the plant. Then, on August 31, the suspect robbed a gas station in the city of Abovyan, threatening to kill the employee.