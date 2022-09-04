Putin, Erdogan hold phone talk

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone talk with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, RIA Novosti reports.

Erdogan conveyed condolences over the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Ukraine and issues related to the “grain deal”.

They also addressed partnership issues and reiterated cooperation in trade and energy.