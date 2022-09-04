Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September 2022

+40 degrees Celsius expected over the weekend

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will reach +40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan and several other parts of Armenia September 3-4 with an incoming heat wave from Iraq, the meteorology agency reported.

Clear weather is expected September 3-4.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast September 5-6, during the night of September 8 in individual areas and in most parts of the country on September 7.

Air temperature will drop by 6-9 degrees September 5-7.








