+40 degrees Celsius expected over the weekend
14:30, 3 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will reach +40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan and several other parts of Armenia September 3-4 with an incoming heat wave from Iraq, the meteorology agency reported.
Clear weather is expected September 3-4.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast September 5-6, during the night of September 8 in individual areas and in most parts of the country on September 7.
Air temperature will drop by 6-9 degrees September 5-7.
