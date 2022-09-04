Gorbachev buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was buried in Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery alongside his wife Raisa, who died 23 years ago.

Former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin is also buried at Novodevichy.

Gorbachev passed away on August 30 at the age of 91, after a prolonged illness.

He became General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985 and served as the first and only president of the Soviet Union (1990-1991).