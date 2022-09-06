US Open: Karen Khachanov advances into quarter-finals
09:42, 5 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Karen Khachanov reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time on Sunday after upsetting Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in a five-set match, AFP reports.
The 27th seed from Russia set up a last eight meeting against either defending champion Daniil Medvedev or Australia's Nick Kyrgios after prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on the Lousi Armstrong Stadium.
The result equals Khachanov's best ever result in a Grand Slam tournament.