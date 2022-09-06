COVID-19: Over 2,300 new cases, 7 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 2,329 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Armenia from August 29 to September 4, the Ministry of Healthcare said. The cumulative total number of confirmed cases thus reached 436,727.

7 people died, bringing the death toll to 8,662.

243 people recovered (total recoveries: 423,329).

6,736 tests were performed (total tests: 3,191,200).