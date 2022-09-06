STARMUS VI: TUMO Yerevan hosts Astronomy Editor-in-Chief David Eicher for open lecture on black holes, dark matter

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Students at the leading tech-education institution TUMO Yerevan had the unique opportunity to listen to Astronomy magazine Editor-in-Chief David Eicher who’s arrived to the Armenian capital for the STARMUS VI Festival.

At an open lecture at TUMO, Eicher said that although humanity still has many things to do in astronomy and discover the unknowns of various galaxies, the scientific achievements of the recent years have recorded significant progress in this area. “This is the most exciting time to have a look and try to understand what’s happening in astronomy,” he said.

Eicher spoke about black holes and the development of options for studying them. He said that various countries are actively studying black holes, particularly Japan.

TUMO students also asked Eicher to speak about dark matter. He said that mankind still doesn’t have a clear understanding of what the dark matter is, despite accounting for approximately 25% of the mass energy of the universe. “We know or try to know only 5% of what accounts for the universe. We still have a lot to do,” he said.