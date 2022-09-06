No alarming rise in gastrointestinal infection rates, assures healthcare official

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The numbers of gastrointestinal infections this summer are the same as last year and are no cause for alarm, health authorities said.

National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Deputy Director-General and Head of the National Immunization Program Gayane Sahakyan said at a press conference that the activation of gastrointestinal infections are associated with the season. There is no outbreak or cause for concern, she added.

“People are concerned over gastrointestinal infections. But the indicators of gastrointestinal viruses compared to the same period of last year are the same. This is seasonal and is mostly associated with travel, leisure season, swimming pools and other factors. Enteroviruses and rotaviruses are most common. We don’t have any outbreaks and there is no cause for concern,” Sahakyan said.

Sahakyan said they’ve conducted monitoring of drinking water and no irregularities were found.