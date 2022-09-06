Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation
16:28, 5 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned September 5.
The Azerbaijani accusations claiming that Armenian military units opened fire at Azerbaijani positions overnight September 4-5 in the eastern direction is false.
“The situation on the border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.
