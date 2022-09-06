Moscow corners to open in Armenia’s libraries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of Moscow Cultural-Business Center “Dom Moskvy” in Yerevan, a Moscow corner will launch in the library of the Pushkin Basic School of Yerevan, which will present an interesting literature about the Russian capital, the Moscow Cultural-Business Center said.



The opening of this platform kicked off the events marking the 875th anniversary of Moscow and the 15th anniversary of the Center in Yerevan.

“The books about Moscow will help children to know more about the capital city and communicate with culture, which will contribute to developing the cultural dialogue between the two capitals - Yerevan and Moscow”, School Principal Natalya Stepanyan said.

“This partnership is very important for us because the school and its teachers educate the future generation and keep and strengthen the values and centuries-old friendship of the two peoples in this important mission”, General Director of Dom Moskvy Vahram Karapetyan said.

Moscow corners are expected to open also in other libraries of Armenia.