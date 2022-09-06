STARMUS VI: World’s foremost expert on chimpanzees awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. English primatologist Jane Goodall was awarded with Stephen Hawking Medal in Yerevan during the STARMUS VI Festival for her long-term study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees.

Mrs. Goodall addressed her words of gratitude to the STARMUS organizers via a video message. She told how years ago scientists were against her studies, stating that humans are the only rational creatures, and chimpanzees, which are the main target of her studies, cannot have rationality. “But I managed to defend my view which is widely accepted today. We, the people, are not separate from other living organisms. We are not the only ones having feelings”, she said.

Touching upon the topic of global warming, she said: “Many scientists are afraid that it’s too late to save the planet from global warming and its consequences. But I think that we have a window of time to save everything and slow down the warming of the planet before it’s too late”.

NASA communication team also received a Medal.

Under the name of the greatest scientist of the 20th and early 21st centuries, Stephen Hawking, and sponsored by Starmus, the Stephen Hawking Science Medal is a prestigious award which recognizes the merit of popular science on an international level.

The design of the medal used a portrait of Professor Hawking by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the first man to perform a spacewalk and member of the Advisory Council Starmus since its first edition. The other side combines the image of Alexei Leonov of the first spacewalk and the iconic guitar – the “Red Special” – to demonstrate music, another major component of the Starmus Festival.

